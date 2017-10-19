Tennessee man pleads guilty to 4 rapes from 16 years ago - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee man pleads guilty to 4 rapes from 16 years ago

Posted: Updated:

MEMPHIS (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to raping four women in Tennessee more than 16 years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Wednesday that Tony Sea was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility for parole. He pleaded guilty to four aggravated rape charges under a settlement with prosecutors.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence matched Sea to the rape cases. Sea broke in to the victims' homes or apartments, sexually assaulted them and tied the victims with telephone cords before leaving.

The cases occurred between September 2000 and May 2001. The ages of the victims ranged between 21 and 45.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.