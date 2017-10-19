Bare hands and hand washing knock two restaurants down this week

Generally speaking, restaurant inspectors had a smooth week as they made their rounds in Tennessee and north Georgia, with just a few exceptions.
In both cases, restaurant workers' use of bare hands, or lack of hand washing, resulted in two establishments earning lower scores.
Earning an 82, The Local Juicery & Kitchen at 42 E. Main Street was cited for food not properly labeled, employees not washing hands properly, handwashing sinks not properly supplied and stocked, chemicals stored and not labeled, current permit not posted.
Amigo's Mexican Restaurant at 3805 Ringgold Road also scored an 82, with reasons being bare hand contact being made with ready-to-eat foods, hand washing sink not properly stocked and supplied, nonfood contact surfaces dirty.
Hamilton Co. restaurants
- 86 Hardee's 2310 E. 23rd Street
- 89 BoJangle's 4152 Ringgold Road
- 91 Sbarro 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 95 Tony's Pasta 212 High Street
- 95 Paisaros 2020 Gunbarrel Road
- 96 Shangri-La 14 E. 7th Street
- 97 Ronnie's Grill 408 Dodson Avenue
- 97 Waffle House I-24 & US 11
- 98 Mean Mug Coffee House 205 Manufacturer's Road
- 98 Arby's 501 Northgate
- 98 El Metate 5922 Hixson Pike
- 98 Outback Steakhouse 501 Northgate
- 99 Taco Bell 8522 Hixson Pike
- 99 Mr. Philly's 2701 4th Avenue
- 99 La Pachanga 1504 Foust Street
- 99 San Marcos 1812 E. Main Street
- 99 Southside Pizza 612 E. Main Street
- 99 Firehouse Subs 1820 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 Charley's Subs 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Candy City 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Go Gyro Go 9823 Hixson Pike
- 100 Doc & Arties 1900 Reggie White Blvd.
- 100 Bopcha 8041 Hamilton Mill
- 100 Bayou Bites 7543 Leemont Drive
- 100 Taakas Crunch 1900 Reggie White Blvd.
- 100 Chick N Nooga 6420 Waconda Point
- 100 The Corner Cafe 3920 Ringgold Road
- 100 Edley's BBQ 205 Manufacturer's Road
Hamilton Co. school cafeterias
- 94 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Drive
- 98 Chattanooga Charter School Upper 1912 S. Willow Street
- 99 Red Bank Elementary 1110 Mountain Creek Road
- 100 Bess T Shepherd 7126 Tyner Road
Hamilton Co. school facilities
- 89 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road
- 93 Sequoyah High School 9517 West Ridge Trail Road
- 94 Daisy Elementary 620 Sequoyah Access Road
- 96 Red Bank Elementary 1110 Mountain Creek Road
- 99 Chattanooga Charter School Upper 1912 S. Willow Street
- 100 Bess T Shepherd 7126 Tyner Road
- 100 Grace Baptist Academy 7815 Shallowford Road
Hamilton Co. hotels
- 97 Hampton Inn 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd.
Catoosa County
- 90 Captain D's, 668 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 96 Fire House Subs, 882 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 100 Hardee's, 5486 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
- 97 Jack's Family Restaurants, 56 Lakeshore Dr, Fort Oglethorpe
- 96 Long John Silvers, 2837 Lafayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe
- 99 Performance Learning Center School, 2 Barnhart Cir, Fort Oglethorpe
- 81 Waffle House, 11292 Hwy 41, Ringgold
Dade County
- 100 Dade Middle School, Pace Dr, Trenton
- 95 Little Caesars, 4651 136 Hwy Frnt, Trenton
- 78 Rafael's Italian Restaurant, 13473 N Main St, Trenton
Walker County
- 83 El Mixteco, 8015 Hwy 27, Rock Spring
- 100 LaFayette Health Care, 205 Road Runner Blvd, LaFayette
- 89 Southern Bliss, 1411 N Main St, LaFayette
- 87 Subway, 108 N Main St, LaFayette
- 95 Taco Bell, 15 Major James Clark Gordon Ave, Chickamauga
Whitfield County
- 100 America's Best Value Inn & Suites, 175 Waterfront Way, Dalton
- 97 Burger Den, 160 Hwy 2, Varnell
- 90 Chick-fil-A, 1517 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 93 Dalton Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Way, Dalton
- 78 Dalton Place Senior Living, 1300 W Waugh St, Dalton
- 91 Domino's Pizza, 2518 Cleveland Hwy Ste 14, Dalton
- 94 Faith Wings, 1218 N Thornton Ave, Dalton
- 91 The Filling Station, 316 N Hamilton St, Dalton
- 95 Gondolier's Pizza, 1229 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 88 Jittery Joe's Coffee, 1506 N Thornton Ave, Ste A, Dalton
- 100 Memorable Moments-Dalton, 111 N Hamilton St, Dalton
- 96 Santiago's Taqueria, 2209 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 85 Steak & Shake, 1250 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 91 Subway, 3619 Cleveland Highway, SPC B, Dalton
- 86 Waffle House, 246 Connector 3, Dalton
- 98 Wendy's 214 Connector 3, Dalton
- 88 Whitfield County Detention Center, 805 Professional Blvd, Dalton