Bare hands and hand washing knock two restaurants down this week

Generally speaking, restaurant inspectors had a smooth week as they made their rounds in Tennessee and north Georgia, with just a few exceptions.

In both cases, restaurant workers' use of bare hands, or lack of hand washing, resulted in two establishments earning lower scores.

Earning an 82, The Local Juicery & Kitchen at 42 E. Main Street was cited for food not properly labeled, employees not washing hands properly, handwashing sinks not properly supplied and stocked, chemicals stored and not labeled, current permit not posted.

Amigo's Mexican Restaurant at 3805 Ringgold Road also scored an 82, with reasons being bare hand contact being made with ready-to-eat foods, hand washing sink not properly stocked and supplied, nonfood contact surfaces dirty.

Hamilton Co. restaurants

86 Hardee's 2310 E. 23rd Street

89 BoJangle's 4152 Ringgold Road

91 Sbarro 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

95 Tony's Pasta 212 High Street

95 Paisaros 2020 Gunbarrel Road

96 Shangri-La 14 E. 7th Street

97 Ronnie's Grill 408 Dodson Avenue

97 Waffle House I-24 & US 11

98 Mean Mug Coffee House 205 Manufacturer's Road

98 Arby's 501 Northgate

98 El Metate 5922 Hixson Pike

98 Outback Steakhouse 501 Northgate

99 Taco Bell 8522 Hixson Pike

99 Mr. Philly's 2701 4th Avenue

99 La Pachanga 1504 Foust Street

99 San Marcos 1812 E. Main Street

99 Southside Pizza 612 E. Main Street

99 Firehouse Subs 1820 Gunbarrel Road

99 Charley's Subs 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Candy City 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Go Gyro Go 9823 Hixson Pike

100 Doc & Arties 1900 Reggie White Blvd.

100 Bopcha 8041 Hamilton Mill

100 Bayou Bites 7543 Leemont Drive

100 Taakas Crunch 1900 Reggie White Blvd.

100 Chick N Nooga 6420 Waconda Point

100 The Corner Cafe 3920 Ringgold Road

100 Edley's BBQ 205 Manufacturer's Road

Hamilton Co. school cafeterias

94 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Drive

98 Chattanooga Charter School Upper 1912 S. Willow Street

99 Red Bank Elementary 1110 Mountain Creek Road

100 Bess T Shepherd 7126 Tyner Road

Hamilton Co. school facilities

89 Soddy Daisy High School 618 Sequoyah Access Road

93 Sequoyah High School 9517 West Ridge Trail Road

94 Daisy Elementary 620 Sequoyah Access Road

96 Red Bank Elementary 1110 Mountain Creek Road

99 Chattanooga Charter School Upper 1912 S. Willow Street

100 Bess T Shepherd 7126 Tyner Road

100 Grace Baptist Academy 7815 Shallowford Road

Hamilton Co. hotels

97 Hampton Inn 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd.

Catoosa County

90 Captain D's, 668 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

96 Fire House Subs, 882 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

100 Hardee's, 5486 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold

97 Jack's Family Restaurants, 56 Lakeshore Dr, Fort Oglethorpe

96 Long John Silvers, 2837 Lafayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe

99 Performance Learning Center School, 2 Barnhart Cir, Fort Oglethorpe

81 Waffle House, 11292 Hwy 41, Ringgold

Dade County

100 Dade Middle School, Pace Dr, Trenton

95 Little Caesars, 4651 136 Hwy Frnt, Trenton

78 Rafael's Italian Restaurant, 13473 N Main St, Trenton

Walker County

83 El Mixteco, 8015 Hwy 27, Rock Spring

100 LaFayette Health Care, 205 Road Runner Blvd, LaFayette

89 Southern Bliss, 1411 N Main St, LaFayette

87 Subway, 108 N Main St, LaFayette

95 Taco Bell, 15 Major James Clark Gordon Ave, Chickamauga

Whitfield County