Trump has no plans now to visit California wildfire damage

By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter builds a containment line as he battles a wildfire Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, near Boulder Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter builds a containment line as he battles a wildfire Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, near Boulder Creek, Calif.

By KEN THOMAS and SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump, who has made four visits to hurricane zones in recent weeks, isn't rushing to survey the damage from California's wildfires.

The president has no immediate plans to visit the state to inspect the aftermath of the wind-whipped wildfires, which have swept through parts of Northern California, including the region's famed wine country. The wildfires have killed more than 40 people and destroyed thousands of homes, becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California's history.

For Trump, the wildfires are ravaging a state that has long been a Democratic stronghold and gave his presidential rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, a commanding victory in California during last year's election. Some have questioned whether politics influenced his plans.

