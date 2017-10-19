UPDATE: Overturned semi, five cars involved in I-75 crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Overturned semi, five cars involved in I-75 crash

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A multiple-vehicle crash, involving an overturned semi, has blocked several lanes of I-75 northbound between Cloud Springs Road and Ringgold Road.

GDOT tells Channel 3 that five cars and a tractor-trailer are part of the crash. Georgia State Patrol says there is no word at this time how many people are injured. 

Traffic is backed up southward to Three Notch Road. There is about an hour delay. Two lanes are open at this time. Catoosa County deputies are on scene helping to direct traffic. 

Drivers should use an alternate route if possible.

GDOT estimates the roads to be fully re-opened to traffic by 10:00am.

