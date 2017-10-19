Outsourcing bid at Tennessee university would cost more

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus. UTC photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A bid to outsource facilities management at Tennessee colleges and universities would cost the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga a quarter-million dollars more than its current expenses in-house.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that real estate giant Jones Lang LaSalle acknowledged in documents that it would cost the university $263,217 more to use the for-profit company's services for combined institutional maintenance and student housing.

Gov. Bill Haslam's administration has awarded the Chicago-based company a statewide contract to pitch its services to individual higher education institutions.

UTC Chancellor Steve Angle hasn't said if the university will contract for the services. The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday voted to oppose any outsourcing at the university.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

