Warming, dry through the weekend

Good Thursday. Our nice fall weather continues with temps in the 40s this morning, and a pleasant high of 74 under sunny skies this afternoon. During the evening we will drop through the 60s on our way to 46 degrees by Friday morning.

Friday will be a little warmer with the high reaching 79. Still we will have plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week.

The weekend will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s. I don't expect any rain, but we will see clouds and humidity building as we move through the weekend. A cold front will push through Monday bringing rain and thunderstorms to the area Monday into Tuesday morning. Temps Monday will range from 63 in the morning to 72 in the afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon will see the cooler air starting to filter in. Skies will clear, and the high will stay in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Late next week highs will drop into the upper 50s with lows in the 30s.

David Karnes

