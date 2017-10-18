Vols picked to finish 13th in SEC pre-season poll - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols picked to finish 13th in SEC pre-season poll

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
For the third straight year, Tennessee was picked to finish 13th by the media in the pre-season poll. 

Preseason Poll

1. Kentucky

2.Florida

3. Texaxs A&M

4. Alabama

5. Missouri

6. Arkansas

7. Vanderbilt

8. Georgia

9. Auburn.

10. Ole Miss

11. South Carolina

12. Mississippi State

13. Tennessee

14. LSU

The Vols played better than expected at times last year with big wins over Kentucky and Kansas State but failed to close out crucial games as well. They lost by five points or less in six games.

You can read the full story at WBIR.com.

