UPDATE: East Ridge SWAT call ends with suspect's arrest

East Ridge police and SWAT team members were called to a home off Ringgold Road Wednesday night.

The call came in around 3:40 p.m. from the 3200 block of Blackhawk Trail.

Officials at the scene tell Channel 3, a man refused to come out of his home following a domestic dispute.

The man eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

No names have been released.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

