Dalton police seek man who took forgotten wallet from gas station

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a wallet that was mistakenly left behind by a gas station customer.

The wallet contained cash, a credit card, and personal documents among other items.

The theft happened on September 30, at the Circle K store at 1010 East Walnut Avenue.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police say the victim was paying the clerk when he placed his wallet on a freezer case in front of the counter. The victim then walked out of the store, forgetting his wallet.

Around the same time, police say a white male wearing shorts and a black polo shirt walked up to the counter and is seen on surveillance video picking up the victim’s wallet and walking out.

Police say the suspect looked around the store before taking the wallet and walking out.

The victim came back into the store moments later. The suspect left immediately in a tan or gold colored early 2000’s model Toyota Camry.

The victim reported that the wallet contained at least $380 in cash, including two $100 bills.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with dark hair and a mustache and facial hair. He was wearing thick rimmed glasses and a black polo shirt with some type of logo on the chest, tan shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to please contact Officer Mollie Parker at 706-278-9085, extension 9405 or by email.