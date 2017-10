The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with finding a stolen motorcycle.

The Sheriff's Office says the 1990 Harley Davidson Fat Boy was taken from the intersection of Corinth Road and East Highway 136 on October 5.

The theft happened between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The bike's tag number is TEH 473/GA.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective Sergeant Eddie Hill at (706) 638-1909 EXT. 1262 or contact Walker County Dispatch at (706) 375-7810.

