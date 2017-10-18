Ford recalls 1.3 million pickups - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ford recalls 1.3 million pickups

By WRCB Staff

More than one million Ford F-series pickup trucks are being recalled in the United States for a door latch problem.

The latch could open while the truck is moving, and/or prevent the driver from opening the door as needed.

Ford's F-150 pickup truck is one of the country's most popular vehicles and a perennial best-seller.

Nearly 1.3 million F-150 and Super Duty trucks are affected by the recall, spanning model years 2015-2017.

The automaker says the repairs will cost Ford $267 million.

The company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

