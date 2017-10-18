Neiman Marcus release fantasy gift catalog for Christmas

Neiman Marcus has unveiled its annual Christmas gift catalog, an arrival considered by many to mark the official start of the holiday shopping season.

Best known for its six figure fantasy gifts, the legendary Christmas book, now in its 91st edition, has been released as the retailer celebrates 110 years.

Among the gifts this year are a New Year's Eve experience for you and 299 of your closest friends from the Knickerbocker Hotel for $1.6 million.

And for $8,000, Madame Alexander dolls delivered for a year along with a limited edition dollhouse by Kidkraft.

Here's the Christmas book which also includes gifts for under $100.