Relatives: Former GA Gov. Zell Miller no longer making public ap - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Relatives: Former GA Gov. Zell Miller no longer making public appearances

Posted: Updated:
Former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller. AP photo Former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller. AP photo

ATLANTA (AP) - Relatives of Zell Miller say he will no longer make public appearances as he deals with health challenges.

The 85-year-old former Georgia governor and U.S. senator took a fall at a Young Harris College basketball game in February 2016.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that tests at a hospital later found proteins associated with Parkinson's with Lewy bodies - a form of the disease associated with dementia.

His grandson Bryan Miller said he is experiencing "the cognitive symptoms that are associated with this type of Parkinson's."

Miller heads up the Miller Institute - a public policy and leadership organization intended to carry on the legacy of the governor who gave Georgia the HOPE scholarship and pre-k education.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.