What the Tech? Don't buy these tech gadgets....yet

You're either anxious to get started shopping for the holidays or anxious to get finished. While many shoppers wait until Black Friday to get full-swing into the shopping season, some have been shopping all year according to Sara Skirboll from Retail Me Not.

"25% of people are starting to shop right now in October and 54% will get their shopping done even before Black Friday and Cyber Monday."

There are pre-Black Friday or pre-November sales going on but when it comes to electronic gadgets there are some things you should wait to buy

4K televisions, video game consoles and games, virtual reality headsets, bluetooth speakers and earphones and internet connected appliances are historically cheaper the longer you wait.

"October is great for travel deals so if you're looking to book holiday travel, do that now," said Skirboll. "When it comes to technology and electronics you can't beat Black Friday, Cyber-Monday, or Cyber-week as we call it."

I looked at Black Friday deals from 2016 to find out. A 49" Toshiba 4K TV was $200 last Thanksgiving at Best Buy. Today, pre-November the same TV is on sale for $350. Televisions are at their biggest discounts on Black Friday. Depending on how TV's are selling, there are even better deals the closer you get to Christmas.

Skirboll said shoes and apparel are expected to be the most purchased gifts of 2017 but electronics are close behind.

"Consumers are expected to spend $482 this year on holiday gifts and what we're seeing from the National Retail Federation is that sales are expected to increase about 3.5-4% this year," said Skirboll.