These are the happiest cities in the US

By A. Pawlowski, TODAY

(NBC News) - When it comes to feeling happy, your home state may be key to your state of mind.

Next to genetics, geography is the biggest determinant of bliss, says Dan Buettner, author of the new National Geographic book, "The Blue Zones of Happiness" and the accompanying November cover story of National Geographic magazine.

Buettner, who travels the world to explore places where people live extraordinarily healthy and long lives, has turned his attention from longevity to happiness. Satisfaction can come in many forms, he has found.

“You want to enjoy life day to day,” Buettner told TODAY correspondent Cynthia McFadden. “You want to look back on your life and be proud of it. And you want to live a purpose-driven life. There are different triggers to optimize each of those different kinds of happiness.”

Where are the happiness “hot spots” closest to home? Working with Gallup to come up with more than a dozen definitions of a happy life, Buettner identified 25 U.S. cities where contentment is especially high. It turns out environment has a profound impact on our psychology.

Residents of these cities say they feel safe, enjoy being active and productive, manage their money well, make time for vacations, eat well and learn something new or interesting every day.

Boulder, Colorado, topped the list, with Buettner noting its sense of community, natural surroundings and walkability. Residents don't smoke or overeat. Bikes are a common sight.

"There's a high correlation between bikeability and happiness in a city," Buettner says in National Geographic. "In Boulder, you're more likely to hear the whoosh of a cyclist than the shrill of a siren compared to places like Dallas, Tallahassee or Los Angeles. Cities like Boulder question the unquestioned virtues of development."

Here are the top 25 happiest communities on the list:

Boulder, Colorado Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California Charlottesville, Virginia Fort Collins, Colorado San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles Arroyo Grande, California San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California Provo-Orem, Utah Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut Barnstable Town, Massachusetts Anchorage, Alaska Naples-Imokalee-Marco Island, Florida Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California Salinas, California North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Ann Arbor, Michigan San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California Colorado Springs, Colorado Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California Washington, D.C.- Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin San Diego-Carlsbad, California Portland-South Portland, Maine Austin-Round Rock, Texas

The findings of the National Geographic Gallup Special/Blue Zones Index are based on almost 250,000 interviews with adults in 190 metro areas in the U.S.