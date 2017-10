Good Wednesday. After another cool start we will be on our way to a fantastic afternoon with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Thursday through Saturday we can expect pretty much the same with lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s, and plenty of sunshine to see you through.

Sunday we will have clouds building ahead of a cold front. We will face a warmer start with temps in the mid-50s Sunday morning. We will be in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

The front will move through Monday and Tuesday. I would expect scattered showers and thunderstorms both days with lows near 60 and highs near 70 both days. We will clear out Tuesday evening, and another shot of cool air will move in Wednesday with lows returning to the 40s Wednesday morning, and an afternoon high of only 60.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

WEDNESDAY