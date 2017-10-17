Walker County teacher arrested again for aggravated assault - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walker County teacher arrested again for aggravated assault

Posted: Updated:
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Walker County teacher was arrested again for aggravated assault on Tuesday morning. 

According to the arrest report, 48-year-old Robert Samuel Forester was arrested for an incident on Duke Street that was reported on October 14.

The arrest report does not provide details of what led to Forester being charged with aggravated assault. The arrest report says those details can be found in the "investigative narrative."

Channel 3 requested the narrative. The Sheriff's Office denied our request, saying, "Records in an active investigation or pending prosecution, other than initial arrest reports and initial incident reports, are not required to be released."

This is not the first time Forester has been charged with aggravated assault.

READ MORE | Walker Co. teacher arrested for aggravated assault over the weekend 

He was accused of choking someone in September. 

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.