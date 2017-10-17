Walker County teacher arrested again for aggravated assault

A Walker County teacher was arrested again for aggravated assault on Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, 48-year-old Robert Samuel Forester was arrested for an incident on Duke Street that was reported on October 14.

The arrest report does not provide details of what led to Forester being charged with aggravated assault. The arrest report says those details can be found in the "investigative narrative."

Channel 3 requested the narrative. The Sheriff's Office denied our request, saying, "Records in an active investigation or pending prosecution, other than initial arrest reports and initial incident reports, are not required to be released."

This is not the first time Forester has been charged with aggravated assault.

He was accused of choking someone in September.

