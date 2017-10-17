Chattanooga Ironman Champion in ICU following crash in Hawaii

A Chattanooga Ironman Champion is in the ICU following a crash at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

West Hawaii Today reports Matthew Russell, of Sarasota, Florida suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on the cycling course.

He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in the ICU.

Russell was the winner of the Ironman 70.3 here in Chattanooga back in May.

A fundraising page has been set up to help pay for medical bills and other expenses.

