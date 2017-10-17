Chattanooga Ironman Champion in ICU following crash in Hawaii - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Ironman Champion in ICU following crash in Hawaii

By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
A Chattanooga Ironman Champion is in the ICU following a crash at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii. 

West Hawaii Today reports Matthew Russell, of Sarasota, Florida suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on the cycling course. 

He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in the ICU.  

Russell was the winner of the Ironman 70.3 here in Chattanooga back in May. 

fundraising page has been set up to help pay for medical bills and other expenses.

READ MORE FROM WEST HAWAII TODAY | Athlete struck on Ironman cycling course, suffers serious injuries

