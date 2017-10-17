Harvey Weinstein resigns from his company following scandal

Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of his company on Tuesday in a call with board members, a knowledgeable source told NBC News.

Weinstein, shunned by Hollywood after allegations of rape, assault and sex harassment, doesn’t think he violated his contract but agreed to step down from the Weinstein Co., according to the source.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein has previously denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual encounters.

The meeting was held at the offices of outside law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, in New York’s midtown.

Weinstein Co., currently run by Harvey's brother, Bob Weinstein, and Chief Operating Officer David Glasser, was expecting to hear from the embattled mogul, who had believed he could make a comeback after attending a sex addiction rehab clinic.

Thomas Barrack’s Colony Capital said Monday it is negotiating to acquire the company and has given it funds to keep it in business, though it has an exclusive negotiating window that lasts just a few weeks.