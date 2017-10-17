UPDATE: National Guard officer's home catches fire while helping with hurricane relief

UPDATE: The Raber Family Community Drive will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 in order to raise funds for the family affected by a fire last week.

The drive will be held from 8:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the City Hall Training Center on Rankin Ave. in Dunlap, TN.

Donations of non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products, clothing, toys, and other items will be accepted as donations.

Bob, Leanne Raber, Glenda Hankins, and their three children recently lost their home and its contents during a house fire on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY: Detective Raber was reluctant to go on camera, but his Police Chief spoke on his behalf. Chief Clint Huth says while on tour Raber helped the St Croix police with law and order. Now Chief Huth is counting on his community to help their hometown hero.

Detective Robert Raber saw a lot of destruction while serving in the Carribean. He never expected he would come home to his own disaster.

"It hurts, it really does. It hurts when you see anybody affected by a home fire but when it is one of your guys it makes it a little close to home," says Chief Huth.

Detective Raber's family returned home from a Friday night football game to see their house engulfed in flames. Chief Huth immediately contacted the Red Cross to get Raber home.

"His commanding officer, his command, command staff all did an outstanding job in getting him home as quickly as they could," said Huth.

Chief Huth says the fire started in a bedroom, after a fan malfunctioned. The Raber family is in the process of looking for a new place to call home.

"We have had a lot of calls into the police department , city hall, people asking what can we do to help. People lending their support for Detective Raber," said Huth.

It's a chance for this community to help support a man who left his home to help others.

"Our community here always been very very supportive of the military, very supportive of local law enforcement, all of our emergency responders. Volunteer fire department, ambulance, they have always been behind us. Always, always, always," said Huth.

If you would like to help the Raber family, the police department is compiling a list of needed items. They hope to complete that list soon. We will post it as soon as we know it.