UPDATE: All lanes cleared after US-27S crash

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: All lanes of US-27 southbound have been cleared after a crash Tuesday morning that closed the road to traffic. 

PREVIOUS STORY: As of 7:50 a.m. southbound lanes of Highway 27 is closed. Northbound is not impacted right now except rubbernecking delays. Southbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. You can take Market Street or Riverfront Parkway. 

PREVIOUS STORY: There is a crash on Highway 27 southbound near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. This will not clear for at least an hour or two. MLK Boulevard is also seeing major delays. 

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. 

Hamilton County dispatch says at least 3 people are injured. No word yet on the extent of their injuries. 

