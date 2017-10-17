Passenger says Delta crew stopped her from singing anthem - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Passenger says Delta crew stopped her from singing anthem

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia physician says her plan to honor a fallen soldier by singing the U.S. national anthem aboard a Delta Air Lines plane carrying the soldier's casket was stopped by a flight attendant who told her it would violate company policy.

Dr. Pamela Gaudry of Savannah said she and fellow passengers were told "to stay quietly in our seats" as an honor guard escorted the casket from the plane Saturday after it had arrived in Atlanta from Philadelphia. She said a flight attendant told her that singing "The Star Spangled Banner" would make passengers from other countries uncomfortable.

Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Monday that the airline has no policy on singing the national anthem. He declined to comment on Gaudry's account, which she told in a video viewed more than 740,000 times on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.