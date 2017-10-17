Memorial to military dead since 9/11 dedicated in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - A new memorial at the National Infantry Museum remembers all the American service members killed since Sept. 11, 2001.

More than 3,000 people including uniformed soldiers from neighboring Fort Benning gathered at the museum in Columbus Monday to dedicate the Global War on Terrorism memorial.

Retired Gen. John Abizaid helped plan and raise money for the $2 million memorial. The Ledger-Enquirer reports he told attendees that "courage, commitment and dedication are necessary to secure the common good."

The memorial includes eight granite panels listing nearly 7,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who have died while serving since 9/11. A beam taken from the north tower of the World Trade Center sits atop concrete columns representing the two towers. There are also statues of nine bronze figures representing an infantry squad.

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

