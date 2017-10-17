$12M parking, shopping renovations for Grand Ole Opry House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Tennessee's capital city will undergo a $12 million expansion to add parking, larger retail space and an enhanced area for backstage tours.

The Tennessean quotes Ryman Hospitality CEO Colin Reed in a Monday report as saying a similar project the company did with the historic Ryman Auditorium gave it confidence for renovations at the Opry House. The updates are aimed at improving fans' experience outside of shows as the performance hall isn't part of the plan.

The retail space and addition of 1,300 parking spots should be done by October 2018. Details on a VIP lounge for backstage tours are still being finalized.

Over the last several years, Ryman Hospitality has spent more than $130 million toward Nashville's country music tourism industry.

