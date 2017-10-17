Titans kicker sets record with 47th straight kick inside 50

Tennessee kicker Ryan Succop set an NFL record with his 47th consecutive successful kick inside 50 yards on a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter.More
Tennessee kicker Ryan Succop set an NFL record with his 47th consecutive successful kick inside 50 yards on a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter.More
Marcus Mariota threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Taywan Taylor with 5:29 left , and the Tennessee Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 36-22 on Monday night to snap an 11-game skid tied for the NFL's longest active losing streak against one team.More
Marcus Mariota threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Taywan Taylor with 5:29 left , and the Tennessee Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 36-22 on Monday night to snap an 11-game skid tied for the NFL's longest active losing streak against one team.More