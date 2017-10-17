Blackburn cites 'unintended consequences' of opioid law

Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention. AP photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Tennessee, is calling for immediately addressing any "unintended consequences" of a federal law she co-sponsored that dialed back federal power to stop companies from distributing opioids.

The Washington Post and CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday that the pharmaceutical industry-friendly law passed last year undermined the Drug Enforcement Administration's efforts to restrict the flow of pain pills that have led to tens of thousands of deaths.

Blackburn's office noted in a statement that the legislation passed unanimously and was signed into law by Democratic President Barack Obama.

Former Rep. Stephen Fincher, who is also considering a Republican Senate bid, said the opioid epidemic is a top issue to Tennesseans, and that he would be a "voice against special interests" if he runs.

