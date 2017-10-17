-As overdoses rise in Tennessee, so does pill waste surrender - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

-As overdoses rise in Tennessee, so does pill waste surrender

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennesseans have surrendered nearly 43 tons of pills and pill waste over the last year, a rise in volume even as the death toll from drug overdoses continues to climb.

The Tennessean reports that U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collection events over two days this past year collected more than 35,489 pounds, while the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation reports that permanent drop-off sites around the state collected an additional 52,164 pounds between September 2016 and August 2017.

At least 1,631 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses in 2016.

Tennessee Methamphetamine and Pharmaceutical Task Force director Tommy Farmer says he's surprised and heartened that the volume of surrendered pill waste hasn't dwindled.

Farmer says collecting unused pills and reducing prescriptions enables law enforcement to focus on street drugs.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.