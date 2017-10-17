Disney World now welcomes dogs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Disney World now welcomes dogs

By NBC News

If you want to bring the entire family to Disney World, you can now bring along your four-legged child.

That's right, Disney is now welcoming dogs at four select Disney World Resort Hotels.

The four resorts are: Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Port Orleans Riverside Resort, Disney's Yacht Club Resort and the Cabins at Disney's ft. Wilderness Resort.

Guests can bring a maximum of two dogs and must ensure that they are well-trained, leashed and properly vaccinated before staying at the resorts.

According to Disney Parks' blog, certain floors or sections of the hotels will be designated as dog-friendly, while the majority of the areas will remain canine-free to accommodate guests with allergies or other concerns.
 

