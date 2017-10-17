Free breast cancer exams in Whitfield County

Doctors can't stress it enough, early detection is the key. It's why on Tuesday, October 17 at the Whitfield County Health Department they'll offer free screenings at no charge.

While you can go to most doctors for an exam, many charge a fee and officials don't want that to deter anyone from taking care of themselves.

Nurses at the WCHD said the good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it's found and treated early.

On Tuesday, you can stop by the health department and meet with doctors and nurses who are volunteering their time.

Nurses at the department said many women don't get checked because they are nervous or think it won't happen to them.

"My response to that is, why not find out? Why not get treated early? Why not prevent an early death? And live and see your grandchildren and not just your children,” said Jimmie Jones, Women’s Clinic Supervisor.

Jones said the disease doesn't discriminate. In fact, one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

Denise Nelson is a breast cancer survivor, she found out she had the disease when it was still at stage one. Nelson said it was difficult the day she found out, but she's glad she did.

"If I had waited, it could've easily been stage 2, 3, or even 4 if I had waited a year, so it's very important,” Nelson explained.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to get a free exam in Whitfield County. The event is on Tuesday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Women’s Clinic at the Whitfield County Health Department. You don't need to call ahead or make an appointment and organizers said it's a quick process and you can even drop in during your lunch break.

For more information about the free exams in Whitfield County you can call (706)281-2259. To find out where you can get an exam done at little or no charge visit the CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program website.