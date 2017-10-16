Grundy Co. School Board votes to allow high school to continue f - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy Co. School Board votes to allow high school to continue football season

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Grundy County School Board voted Monday night to allow the football team to finish its season after the team's game against Upperman was cancelled on Friday night, due to five players being charged with attempted aggravated rape.

During a meeting with the community, the board voted 6-2 to allow members of the Yellow Jackets football team continue on with their season.

School board attorney Chuck Cagle said the head football coach and assistant coach have been transferred from their positions.

School board members wanted to be in charge of appointing a new head coach if the season continued; however, Cagle said that is illegal and the opposite of what the state statute allows.

School board chairman Robert Foster made the motion to allow the team to continue its season. 

Right now, it's unclear who will coach the football team. Superintendent Kinsey is expected to appoint a new coach by Tuesday.

Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell is the special meeting and will have more on tonight's decision on Eyewitness News at 11.

