Grundy Co. School Board votes to allow high school to continue football season

The Grundy County School Board voted Monday night to allow the football team to finish its season after the team's game against Upperman was cancelled on Friday night, due to five players being charged with attempted aggravated rape.

BREAKING: Board votes to finish the Grundy Co HS football season @WRCB — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 16, 2017

During a meeting with the community, the board voted 6-2 to allow members of the Yellow Jackets football team continue on with their season.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Grundy Co. Friday night game cancelled

School board attorney Chuck Cagle said the head football coach and assistant coach have been transferred from their positions.

The board wants to be in charge of appointing a new head coach if the football season continues @WRCB — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 16, 2017

School board members wanted to be in charge of appointing a new head coach if the season continued; however, Cagle said that is illegal and the opposite of what the state statute allows.

Cagle: that's not legal. That would be absolute opposite of what the state statute says @WRCB — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 16, 2017

School board chairman Robert Foster made the motion to allow the team to continue its season.

Sup't Jessie Kinsey: everybody we have is under investigation at this point & that's our problem @WRCB — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 16, 2017

Right now, it's unclear who will coach the football team. Superintendent Kinsey is expected to appoint a new coach by Tuesday.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Grundy Co. students to remain on house arrest to next court date

Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell is the special meeting and will have more on tonight's decision on Eyewitness News at 11.