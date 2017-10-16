Tonya Craft accused of DUI, arrested in Walker County

The former North Georgia kindergarten teacher, who was acquitted of child molestation charges, was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence.

The Georgia State Patrol pulled Tonya Craft over in Walker County around 9:40pm Saturday.

According to the arrest report, the officer witnessed Craft turn right onto State Route 136 without stopping at a stop sign and then leaving her lane. The officer noted Craft smelled of alcohol and “performed poorly on a field sobriety test”.

Craft refused breathalyzer and blood tests and was arrested.

“I fully cooperated with law enforcement,” Craft told Channel 3, “I did decline to take the breathalyzer test due to my knowledge of how reliable or unreliable they may be at times.”

Craft was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.

A jury found Craft not guilty of 22 counts of child molestation in 2010. Craft went on to get her law degree and recently opened a consulting firm in Chattanooga, which offers services for people who may be falsely accused.