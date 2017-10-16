Leaves: To rake, or not to rake? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Leaves: To rake, or not to rake?

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

In higher elevations, some folks in the Tennessee Valley have yard work to clean up.

Matt Thornton with Metro Lawn in Chattanooga says, "Fall is actually our more busiest time of year because there's just a variation of things that are going on."

Thornton adds now is the time to get your yard prepared for the cooler months.

If the chore list includes leaf raking, you may be able to check it off by now.

The National Wildlife Foundation provides reasons to keep your leaves on the ground. Here are some of those reasons:

  • Leaves provide a habitat for native critters like salamanders, squirrels, chipmunks
  • Leaves reduces waste (the EPA reported in 2011 yard waste accounted for 13.5% of solid waste nationally)
  • Leaves left alone can offer natural ingredients to soil

Of course there are pros to leaf-raking.

"One of the main things is, it looks nicer," states Thornton.

Photosynthesis is still occurring. This means, plants are still converting the sun's light to energy. But if the sun isn't getting through to the grass, this can be harmful.

Here are some tips if you choose to clean up leaves:

  • pile them in a corner and let them decompose in a pile
  • save them and bag until next spring to use as fertilizer
  • use the leaves to create fall decor

Thornton says that you want to get a lot of this done, before our first real freeze. Remember to winterize your sprinkler system in the coming weeks which can include a manual drain, auto drain, or blowout.

Forecast models are hinting at a cold snap, possibly in the low 30s by the 29th, 30th, and 31st of October. 

It looks like you have a couple of weeks to get a lot of this done.

To get a free quote for your lawn, contact Metro Lawn Care at 423-894-9896.

Have a weather related story idea? Click here to email meteorologist Brittany Beggs.

