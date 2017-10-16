Democrat Bredesen confirms interest in Tennessee Senate race - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Democrat Bredesen confirms interest in Tennessee Senate race

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Gov. Phil Bredesen, the last Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, is considering a bid to succeed retiring Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

Bredesen said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that he is mulling an entry into the race after several people urged him to reconsider his initial statements that he had no interest in running.

Bredesen is a wealthy former Nashville mayor who was first elected governor in 2002. He completed his second term in early 2011.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn has joined the race on an anti-establishment platform. Former Rep. Stephen Fincher is also considering a Republican bid.

Nashville attorney James Mackler is the only Democrat actively campaigning, though Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke is also considering a bid.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.