Gas prices decreasing in Georgia

By Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - The average gas price in Georgia has decreased more than 30 cents over the past month.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins told WXIA-TV that, "Motorists have enjoyed a monthlong plunge at the pump after prices skyrocketed because of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma." Gas prices in the state averaged $2.44 per gallon on Sunday after decreasing 8 cents during the past week.

The largest declines were 11 cents in Macon, 10 cents in Columbus and 9 cents in Dalton.

The most expensive averages are $2.48 in both Savannah and Athens, and $2.47 in Atlanta. The least expensive averages are $2.31 in Albany, $2.36 in Valdosta and $2.37 in Augusta.

Despite the decrease, Georgia's average gas price is still more than it was this time last year.

