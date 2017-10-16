Blessing of the Buffalo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Blessing of the Buffalo

By John Martin, Morning Anchor
GEORGETOWN (WRCB) -

Each Fall, Vital Buffalo Farm opens their doors to the public for the Annual Blessing of the Buffalo and Fall Fun Day. Native American music, flutes and drums, dance, storytelling and history are shared. 

“I’ve come to appreciate the fact that so many people are fascinated by the American bison,” explained Greg Vital. “This is about generational history and appreciation for Native American history and our culture.”

Vital Buffalo Farm is open by appointment for special visits by students, seniors, veterans and home-schoolers. 

Vital Buffalo Farm is located on approximately 90 acres of wooded and lush pasture on Highway 60 in Georgetown, Tennessee. The farm and land is protected under a voluntary conservation easement administered by The Land Trust For Tennessee.

