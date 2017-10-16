South Carolina QB reassures Guarantano after Vols' game

A late drive fell short at the goal line as Tennessee lost to South Carolina on Saturday, 15-9.

But a moment of sportsmanship was caught on camera only seconds after the game.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley stepped away to console Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Hale McGranahan with SEC Country caught the whole thing on camera. Bentley can be seen running over to Guarantano sitting after the game. Bentley helps Guarantano rise from the ground and gives him a hug.

The video has been retweeted more than 8,000 times.

WBIR contributed to this story