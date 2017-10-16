Manufacturing jobs on rise in Dothan area

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - Manufacturing jobs are on the rise in southeast Alabama.

The Dothan Eagle reports that Houston County experienced a 21 percent increase in manufacturing jobs within the past year. It topped all other counties in Alabama by a substantial margin. Greene County experienced the second-largest increase at 15.5 percent.

In the past year, Houston County's unemployment rate fell from 6.1 percent to 4.2 percent. About 1,400 more jobs exist in the area.

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president Matt Parker says the biggest percentage of growth occurred in the 22- to 24-year-old sector. He attributed that success to partnerships with Alabama Industrial Development Training, the Alabama Department of Commerce, Dothan Area Career Center and Wallace Community College and investments in programs like Southeast Alabama Works and K-12 programs.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com

