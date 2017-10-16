While many stymied by FEMA, Nashville wins flood challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - While Federal Emergency Management Agency denials and reversals have roiled some communities following natural disasters, officials in Tennessee's capital have been unusually successful at winning their appeals.

An analysis by The Associated Press found that over the past decade, FEMA has denied two-thirds of all appeals sought by local governments and nonprofit groups to protect or rebuild communities hit by hurricanes, floods, fires, earthquakes, tornadoes or other major disasters.

But the experience in Nashville has been notably different in the aftermath of the city's 2010 flood. Nashville won or has been partially granted 21 of the city's 22 FEMA appeals.

Many of those appeals relate to damage to the Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and other infrastructure damaged by the historic flooding of the Cumberland River and its tributaries.

