UPDATE: Two teens dead in Birchwood house fire

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirm a house fire in Birchwood killed two people Sunday night.

Highway 58 VFD responded to the home on Dolly Pond Road with possible entrapment around 6 p.m. Officials say the home was fully engulfed.

When firefighters were able to contain the fire, the scene was safe to access. Investigators entered the home and found two bodies.

Officials identified them as, 18-year old, Logan Kennedy and 19-year old, Katelyn Woods from Bradley County.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

