A man was killed Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle on North Lee Highway.

Investigators say 29-year old, Jesse L. Burchette, of Chattanooga was walking southbound int the northbound lane, and was hit by a vehicle traveling north.

The roadway was shutdown for a period of time and traffic was rerouted.

The Public Safety Unit says the driver will not be charged because Burchette was walking inside the traffic lane in a very dark area.