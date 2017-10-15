AP Top 25: Penn State up to 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AP Top 25: Penn State up to 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama

By Associated Press

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
    
Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.
    
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.
    
Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.
    
TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.
    
Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.

1 Alabama (61) 1525 7-0 1
2 Penn State 1432 6-0 3
3 Georgia 1417 7-0 4
4 TCU 1322 6-0 6
5 Wisconsin 1241 6-0 7
6 Ohio State 1184 6-1 9
7 Clemson 1117 6-1 2
8 Miami (FL) 1109 5-0 11
9 Oklahoma 1066 5-1 12
10 Oklahoma State 900 5-1 14
11 Southern California 886 6-1 13
12 Washington 811 6-1 5
13 Notre Dame 798 5-1 16
14 Virginia Tech 727 5-1 15
15 Washington State 578 6-1 8
T-16 South Florida 573 6-0 18
T-16 NC State 573 6-1 20
18 Michigan State 563 5-1 21
19 Michigan 558 5-1 17
20 UCF 387 5-0 22
21 Auburn 303 5-2 10
22 Stanford 274 5-2 23
23 West Virginia 157 4-2 NR
24 LSU 108 5-2 NR
25 Memphis 62 5-1 NR

    
Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP
    
More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

