AP Top 25: Penn State up to 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.
Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.
TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.
Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.
|1
|Alabama (61)
|1525
|7-0
|1
|2
|Penn State
|1432
|6-0
|3
|3
|Georgia
|1417
|7-0
|4
|4
|TCU
|1322
|6-0
|6
|5
|Wisconsin
|1241
|6-0
|7
|6
|Ohio State
|1184
|6-1
|9
|7
|Clemson
|1117
|6-1
|2
|8
|Miami (FL)
|1109
|5-0
|11
|9
|Oklahoma
|1066
|5-1
|12
|10
|Oklahoma State
|900
|5-1
|14
|11
|Southern California
|886
|6-1
|13
|12
|Washington
|811
|6-1
|5
|13
|Notre Dame
|798
|5-1
|16
|14
|Virginia Tech
|727
|5-1
|15
|15
|Washington State
|578
|6-1
|8
|T-16
|South Florida
|573
|6-0
|18
|T-16
|NC State
|573
|6-1
|20
|18
|Michigan State
|563
|5-1
|21
|19
|Michigan
|558
|5-1
|17
|20
|UCF
|387
|5-0
|22
|21
|Auburn
|303
|5-2
|10
|22
|Stanford
|274
|5-2
|23
|23
|West Virginia
|157
|4-2
|NR
|24
|LSU
|108
|5-2
|NR
|25
|Memphis
|62
|5-1
|NR
___
Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP
___
More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
