AP Top 25: Penn State up to 2 behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama

Penn State has climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press College football poll behind unanimous No. 1 Alabama after a wild weekend of upsets gave the Top 25 a major makeover.



A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.



Penn State, which was idle, took advantage. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 2, 15 points ahead of No. 3 Georgia. Penn State has its best ranking since Oct. 31, 1999, when the Nittany Lions were No. 2. Alabama, which has been No. 1 since the preseason, received all 61 first-place votes for the first time this year.



TCU is No. 4, Wisconsin is No. 5 and Big Ten rival Ohio State is sixth.



Clemson dropped five spots to seventh. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.

1 Alabama (61) 1525 7-0 1 2 Penn State 1432 6-0 3 3 Georgia 1417 7-0 4 4 TCU 1322 6-0 6 5 Wisconsin 1241 6-0 7 6 Ohio State 1184 6-1 9 7 Clemson 1117 6-1 2 8 Miami (FL) 1109 5-0 11 9 Oklahoma 1066 5-1 12 10 Oklahoma State 900 5-1 14 11 Southern California 886 6-1 13 12 Washington 811 6-1 5 13 Notre Dame 798 5-1 16 14 Virginia Tech 727 5-1 15 15 Washington State 578 6-1 8 T-16 South Florida 573 6-0 18 T-16 NC State 573 6-1 20 18 Michigan State 563 5-1 21 19 Michigan 558 5-1 17 20 UCF 387 5-0 22 21 Auburn 303 5-2 10 22 Stanford 274 5-2 23 23 West Virginia 157 4-2 NR 24 LSU 108 5-2 NR 25 Memphis 62 5-1 NR



