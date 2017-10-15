7 Bridges Half Marathon miscalculated by 0.6 miles

The 7 Bridges Half Marathon has been miscalculated by 0.63 miles shorter and the Full Marathon is 0.63 miles longer.

Race director: runners wearing gps trackers noticed the problem and notified the race staff. — Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) October 15, 2017

Co-Race Director, Jay Nevans says the race certifier pointed out the miscalculation and said it was human error. In 2015, the half marathon was also too short, but for a different reason. Nevans said in 2015 the course was measured correctly but they failed to close a certain number of roads and had to reroute runners, making the course too short.

Nevans said runners should expect an email in the next day or two for an incentive about the error.

He also said runners using the marathon as a qualifier will have their race times adjusted.

