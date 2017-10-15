Chattanooga marathon runner takes off.....in heels!

Running a marathon can be tough in tennis shoes, but one Chattanooga runner decided to take the challenge to the next level.

Before the sun came up Sunday, roughly 2,500 runners took off to complete the 7 Bridges Marathon.

"They all thought I was crazy,” said Chattanooga runner Irene Sewell, “My friends, they say well Irene’s always doing something crazy. So, she'll be able to do that no problem."

Sewell’s friends thinks she’s crazy, because she is taking off on her toes.

"I am running the 7 Bridges Marathon in high heels!” exclaimed Sewell.

Sewell is running the 26.2 mile marathon in a pair of high heels. Her shoes are gaining a lot of attention from her fellow runners.

"It's just shock or disbelief,” said Sewell, “Everyone's been like, 'Hey, are you the marathon girl?!'” said Sewell, “And I’m just like yes, hey!"

Sewell said she has six pairs of them, different sizes for when her feet swell.

She's been training for about a year, and said her dance background helps make her comfortable on her toes.

"I actually didn't own a pair of tennis shoes until I started running 3 years ago,” Sewell said with laughter, “So, heels are my normal!"

She’s running in heels so she can beat the Guinness World Record, which requires her to finish the marathon run in heels in 7 hours.

"It's also fun to see others people’s reactions,” said Sewell, “You know, people taking pictures, and laughing and pointing!"