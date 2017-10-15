'SNL' gave passing notice to fallen mogul Harvey Weinstein - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'SNL' gave passing notice to fallen mogul Harvey Weinstein

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC's "Saturday Night Live" gave Harvey Weinstein a pass last week. The disgraced movie mogul wasn't quite so lucky this week.

"Weekend Update" tossed off a few barbs targeting Weinstein and his fall amid numerous accusations of sexual assault.

Colin Jost proposed that rather than the rehab Weinstein has pledged to undergo, jail would be more fitting. Michael Che suggested that Weinstein's face resembles "chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair."

Earlier, a sketch depicted actresses discussing sexual harassment. Kate McKinnon as a dotty Hollywood veteran recalled being invited to Weinstein's hotel room where he was naked and hanging upside down, trying to trick her into thinking his genitals were actually his face.

But thanks to Alex Baldwin and fellow players, the night's preferred target was, as usual, President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.