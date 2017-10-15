Saad's OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Preds 2-1

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Brandon Saad scored his sixth goal 3:05 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Saturday night in their first meeting since last year's playoffs.

Saad beat Pekka Rinne with a one-timer from the left edge of the crease after taking a pinpoint cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane.

Corey Crawford made 37 saves for Chicago, which wasted six power-play chances. The Blackhawks were swept by the Predators in the first round of the postseason last April.

Patrick Sharp scored with 5:36 left in the third period, spoiling Rinne's shutout bid and sending it to overtime.

