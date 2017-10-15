Saad's OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Preds 2-1

Brandon Saad scored his sixth goal 3:05 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Saturday night in their first meeting since last year's playoffs.More
Sony Michel ran for two touchdowns as No. 4 Georgia found its running game after a slow start and took control with 26 unanswered points to beat Missouri 53-28 on Saturday night.
Damien Harris opened with a 75-yard touchdown run and No. 1 Alabama rode a fast start to a 41-9 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night.More
