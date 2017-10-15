UPDATE: Police chase ends in Chattanooga

Police are investigating a vehicle pursuit that ended off Browns Ferry Road in Chattanooga, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday morning.

According to THP, they initiated a traffic stop for traveling at a fast speed east bound at mile marker 122 on I-24. The driver did not stop and proceeded to evade the trooper. The pursuit ended when another trooper set up spike strips at mile marker 174 and vehicle came to a stop at mile marker 175.

Officials arrested the driver Kedrick Farnell, 25, passengers Jermaine Crockett, 26, and Kevin Farnell, 30, all from Chattanooga.

Their charges are speeding, driving on a revoked license, simple possession, possession of paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving.