In Sequatchie County, firefighters battled two house fires on Friday.

The first one happened around 8:45 a.m. on Highway 399. Dispatchers say the house was heavily damaged and no one was hurt.

The house was vacant. It's unclear what started the fire.

The second one happened around 10:15 p.m. on West Valley Road. No one was hurt there either and it has been ruled accidental.