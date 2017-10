TDOT crews will be making concrete repairs on I-24 East near exit 179 between the Williams St. and Long St. Bridges.

Two lanes on I-24 East will be closed to traffic.

And here's a big one to be aware of.the U.S. 27 South exit ramp to I-24 east will also be closed.

Repairs began Friday night and will last until 6:00 Sunday evening.

Detour signs are posted.