Georgia deer season open to hunters with bows, muzzleloaders

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) - Deer season has opened in Georgia for hunters using bows and muzzle-loading guns.

The hunting season for Georgians using so-called primitive weapons started Saturday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is giving those hunters a full week before the regular deer season for hunting with rifles opens statewide.

The state agency says nearly 42,000 hunters took advantage of the primitive weapons season last year and brought in nearly 6,000 dear.

Charlie Killmaster is a state deer biologist with the Georgia DNR's Wildlife Resources Division. He says hunters need to remember they are required to report their kills to the state.

Georgia's main firearms hunting season for deer opens Oct. 21 and runs through Jan. 14. The state DNR says about 320,000 hunters took part last year.

