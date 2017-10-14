Child with autism reported missing found safe by police

CALHOUN, Ga. -- A northwest Georgia sheriff's office has found a child reported missing.

Gordon County officials were looking for 14-year-old Adriana Squires who went missing late Friday night around 9 p.m. Squires was last seen by siblings around 8:30 p.m. at her home on McDaniel Station Road near Calhoun, Georgia and was reported missing around 30 minutes later.

At the time she was wearing all dark clothing including a dark hoodie jacket and athletic shoes with brightly colored lacings. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and has a slender build. She has been diagnosed with autism and speaks very little.

Police said that Squires is safe and there are no signs of foul play related to this incident.